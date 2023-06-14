Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas with 71 hits, batting .284 this season with 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Jung has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 63), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has driven in a run in 21 games this season (33.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 31 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .300 AVG .271 .384 OBP .299 .509 SLG .493 11 XBH 16 6 HR 7 19 RBI 21 35/13 K/BB 35/5 0 SB 1

