Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas with 71 hits, batting .284 this season with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Jung has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 63), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has driven in a run in 21 games this season (33.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 31 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.300
|AVG
|.271
|.384
|OBP
|.299
|.509
|SLG
|.493
|11
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|35/13
|K/BB
|35/5
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.79, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
