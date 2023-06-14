Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jose Altuve (.238 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and six RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .266.
- Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with multiple hits five times (31.3%).
- In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), with two or more runs three times (18.8%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.185
|AVG
|.324
|.389
|OBP
|.342
|.333
|SLG
|.514
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|1
|9/9
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Gray (4-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 14th, 1.403 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 52nd.
