Jeremy Pena returns to action for the Houston Astros versus Josiah Gray and the Washington NationalsJune 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 10 against the Guardians) he went 1-for-4.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena leads Houston in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.

Pena has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (12.9%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.

Pena has driven in a run in 18 games this year (29.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .221 AVG .290 .296 OBP .326 .393 SLG .460 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 13 RBI 13 25/8 K/BB 36/5 5 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings