Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jacob Meyers (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Nationals Player Props
|Astros vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Nationals
|Astros vs Nationals Odds
|Astros vs Nationals Prediction
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .246.
- In 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has homered in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.0% of his games this season, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 50 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.210
|AVG
|.279
|.319
|OBP
|.333
|.395
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|12
|29/12
|K/BB
|24/4
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gray (4-5) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 14th, 1.403 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 52nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.