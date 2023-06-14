Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks while batting .258.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 39 of 65 games this year (60.0%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 28 games this season (43.1%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .294 AVG .225 .353 OBP .295 .613 SLG .372 16 XBH 11 11 HR 4 32 RBI 22 28/10 K/BB 43/14 2 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings