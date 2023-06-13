The Los Angeles Angels (37-31) match up against the Texas Rangers (41-24), a game after Shohei Ohtani went deep twice in a 9-6 victory over the Rangers, at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-2) against the Angels and Jaime Barria (2-2).

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-2, 2.32 ERA) vs Barria - LAA (2-2, 2.08 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers' Gray (6-2) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw nine innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.32 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .197 in 12 games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gray has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jaime Barria

The Angels are sending Barria (2-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.08, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .186 against him.

Barria is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.8 innings per start.

In 10 of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Jaime Barria vs. Rangers

He will match up with a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 622 total hits (on a .273 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .454 (fourth in the league) with 85 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Barria has thrown four innings without giving up an earned run on three hits, while striking out three.

