Marcus Semien and Shohei Ohtani are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels meet at Globe Life Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 79 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .288/.353/.474 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 12 0-for-7 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 12 doubles, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a .263/.328/.498 slash line so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 at Rays Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 75 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .291/.362/.593 on the season.

Ohtani will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .415 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 12 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 62 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 34 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .255/.358/.473 so far this season.

Trout brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with five walks and two RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

