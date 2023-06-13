Jon Gray and Jaime Barria are the projected starters when the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels square off on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +115. The matchup's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Moneyline: -140
Underdog Moneyline: +115
Total: 9.5
Over Total Odds: +100
Under Total Odds: -120

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have three wins against the spread in their last four chances. Texas' past four contests have gone over the set point total, and the average over/under in that span was 8.8.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers are 24-12 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Texas has a record of 20-7 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (74.1% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Texas has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-24-2 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-10 20-14 19-7 22-17 29-16 12-8

