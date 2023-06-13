Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .300.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.
- In 76.5% of his games this season (39 of 51), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (35.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 51 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this year (23.5%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 54.9% of his games this year (28 of 51), with two or more runs seven times (13.7%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|29
|.282
|AVG
|.311
|.300
|OBP
|.344
|.318
|SLG
|.459
|3
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|10
|9/3
|K/BB
|19/5
|1
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin (4-6) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.89 ERA ranks 64th, 1.520 WHIP ranks 66th, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 67th.
