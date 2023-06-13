Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Nationals
|Astros vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Nationals Odds
|Astros vs Nationals Prediction
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .248.
- In 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%) Meyers has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).
- In 12.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.5% of his games this year, Meyers has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 games this year (38.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.215
|AVG
|.279
|.311
|OBP
|.333
|.405
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|12
|27/10
|K/BB
|24/4
|0
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.89), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 67th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.