The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 10 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while hitting .310.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (31 of 47), with at least two hits 14 times (29.8%).

In 17.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 36.2% of his games this season (17 of 47), with two or more RBI nine times (19.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .390 AVG .235 .440 OBP .279 .688 SLG .370 11 XBH 7 6 HR 2 18 RBI 10 14/7 K/BB 25/1 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings