Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.415 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .348 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Seager has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (20.6%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has driven in a run in 17 games this season (50.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (26.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season (15 of 34), with two or more runs seven times (20.6%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.384
|AVG
|.306
|.447
|OBP
|.362
|.658
|SLG
|.532
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|17
|12/10
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Barria makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.08, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .186 batting average against him.
