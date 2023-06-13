Alex Bregman will lead the way for the Houston Astros (37-29) on Tuesday, June 13, when they take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (26-38) at Minute Maid Park at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Astros vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (5-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (4-6, 4.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Astros and Nationals matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-250) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $14.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Kyle Tucker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 25, or 56.8%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have gone 7-2 (77.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (39.7%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 2-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+115) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) José Abreu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -110 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.