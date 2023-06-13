Astros vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's contest between the Houston Astros (37-29) and Washington Nationals (26-38) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 13.
The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (5-3, 3.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (4-6, 4.89 ERA).
Astros vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have won three of their last four games against the spread.
- This season, the Astros have won 25 out of the 44 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Houston has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 71.4% chance to win.
- Houston has scored 298 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.34 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Ronel Blanco vs Chris Bassitt
|June 8
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Framber Valdez vs José Berríos
|June 9
|@ Guardians
|L 10-9
|Cristian Javier vs Logan Allen
|June 10
|@ Guardians
|W 6-4
|J.P. France vs Triston McKenzie
|June 11
|@ Guardians
|L 5-0
|Brandon Bielak vs Shane Bieber
|June 13
|Nationals
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Corbin
|June 14
|Nationals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Josiah Gray
|June 15
|Nationals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 16
|Reds
|-
|J.P. France vs Andrew Abbott
|June 17
|Reds
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
|June 18
|Reds
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luke Weaver
