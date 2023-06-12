Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rays.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .238 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- In 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (14.8%).
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 54), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored in 26 games this season (48.1%), including seven multi-run games (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.267
|AVG
|.212
|.330
|OBP
|.301
|.422
|SLG
|.364
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|13
|25/10
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Angels are sending Anderson (3-1) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.62 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 5.62 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.