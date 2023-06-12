Dane Dunning gets the nod for the Texas Rangers on Monday at Globe Life Field against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

The Rangers have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Angels (+135). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Texas and its opponent have finished above the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 8.3.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have compiled a 24-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 68.6% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Texas has a 16-4 record (winning 80% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Texas has had an over/under set by bookmakers 63 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-24-2).

The Rangers have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-9 20-14 19-7 22-16 29-16 12-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.