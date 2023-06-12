Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Monday, Corey Seager (batting .419 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rays.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .348 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- In 78.8% of his games this year (26 of 33), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (39.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 51.5% of his games this year, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 27.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.386
|AVG
|.306
|.430
|OBP
|.362
|.671
|SLG
|.532
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|17
|12/7
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.62 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 5.62 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
