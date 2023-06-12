The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .265.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 60.3% of his 63 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven in a run in 28 games this year (44.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (20.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 49.2% of his games this season (31 of 63), with two or more runs 12 times (19.0%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .312 AVG .225 .369 OBP .295 .651 SLG .372 15 XBH 11 11 HR 4 32 RBI 22 24/9 K/BB 43/14 1 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings