Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) will match up against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (41-22) at Tropicana Field on Sunday, June 11. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +155 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total is listed in the game.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (9-1, 2.02 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (6-1, 3.97 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 43 (74.1%) of those contests.

The Rays have a record of 15-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (88.2% winning percentage).

Tampa Bay has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have an 8-1 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with 14 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rangers had a record of 2-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Josh Jung 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 6th 2nd Win AL West +120 - 2nd

