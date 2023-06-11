Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .297 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 63.3% of his games this year (31 of 49), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (28.6%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (14.3%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (46.9%), including six games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 30 .250 AVG .324 .314 OBP .378 .375 SLG .519 4 XBH 13 2 HR 3 9 RBI 17 20/5 K/BB 19/10 2 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings