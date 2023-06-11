Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kyle Tucker (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Guardians.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker is hitting .269 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks.
- In 61.9% of his 63 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (12.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven in a run in 25 games this year (39.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this season (21 of 63), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.264
|AVG
|.274
|.352
|OBP
|.341
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|13
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|19
|15/15
|K/BB
|20/14
|4
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, one per game).
- Bieber (4-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.57), 45th in WHIP (1.277), and 63rd in K/9 (6.1).
