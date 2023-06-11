Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jose Altuve (coming off going 2-for-7 with a double) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-7 with a double) against the Guardians.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .262 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in two of 15 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Altuve has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine of 15 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.167
|AVG
|.324
|.355
|OBP
|.342
|.333
|SLG
|.514
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|8/7
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 62 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber (4-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 29th, 1.277 WHIP ranks 45th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
