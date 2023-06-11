The Cleveland Guardians (30-34) host the Houston Astros (37-28) at 12:40 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (4-3) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (3-2) will get the nod for the Astros.

Astros vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (4-3, 3.57 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (3-2, 3.35 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak (3-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.35, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.

Bielak has one quality start under his belt this season.

Bielak will try to build on a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).

He has not had an appearance so far in 2023 that he did not give up at least one earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians will send Bieber (4-3) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Bieber has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.57), 45th in WHIP (1.277), and 63rd in K/9 (6.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

