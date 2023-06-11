In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 11, Shane Bieber will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians (30-34) as they square off against the Houston Astros (37-28), who will answer with Brandon Bielak. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:40 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (+120). An 8-run total is set in this matchup.

Astros vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (4-3, 3.57 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (3-2, 3.35 ERA)

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 17, or 51.5%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Guardians have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 3-1 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those contests.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Astros have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -125 - 1st

