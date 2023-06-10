Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers are ready for a matchup with Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 82 home runs.

Fueled by 223 extra-base hits, Texas ranks fourth in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

No team has scored more than the 389 runs Texas has this season.

No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .342 OBP this season.

The Rangers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.175 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (8-2) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-4 Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Tyler Glasnow 6/10/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays - Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels - Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels - Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.