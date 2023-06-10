Jonah Heim -- hitting .297 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .286 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

In 71.7% of his 53 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 47.2% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 43.4% of his games this year (23 of 53), he has scored, and in eight of those games (15.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .270 AVG .299 .323 OBP .348 .551 SLG .393 13 XBH 8 6 HR 1 26 RBI 20 21/6 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 2

