Following the second round of the RBC Canadian Open, Carl Yuan is atop the leaderboard with a score of -9.

Looking to place a wager on Carl Yuan at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Carl Yuan Insights

Yuan has finished under par seven times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Yuan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Yuan has won one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Yuan has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 36 -5 254 1 6 1 1 $188,172

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Yuan finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2023.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,259 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,264 yards.

The average course Yuan has played in the past year has been 37 yards longer than the 7,264 yards Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan finished in the eighth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 17th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Yuan was better than only 6% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Yuan fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Yuan had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.8).

Yuan had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that last outing, Yuan's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Yuan finished the AT&T Byron Nelson underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Yuan finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Yuan Odds to Win: +1600

All statistics in this article reflect Yuan's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

