The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .237 with eight doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

In 64.2% of his 53 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (11.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.1% of his games this season, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (47.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings