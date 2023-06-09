In the series opener on Friday, June 9, Tyler Glasnow will toe the rubber for the Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) as they square off against the Texas Rangers (40-21), who will counter with Andrew Heaney. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +140 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is listed in this contest.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 3.72 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (4-3, 4.03 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 42 (75%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Rays have a 25-4 record (winning 86.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total one time.

The Rangers have been victorious in 13, or 59.1%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Corey Seager 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+320) Josh Jung 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 6th 2nd Win AL West +150 - 2nd

