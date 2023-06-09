Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Mitch Garver (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .306 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Garver has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (27.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 7.3% of his plate appearances.
- Garver has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.357
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.286
|.786
|SLG
|.000
|2
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.54 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Glasnow (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.