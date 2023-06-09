Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mauricio Dubon -- 3-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on June 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .304 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- Dubon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with one homer during his last outings.
- Dubon has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 48 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- In 10 games this year, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 26 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|.282
|AVG
|.321
|.300
|OBP
|.357
|.318
|SLG
|.472
|3
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|9/3
|K/BB
|17/5
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Guardians allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.76 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
