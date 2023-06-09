On Friday, Jonah Heim (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .290.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Heim has gotten at least one hit in 73.1% of his games this year (38 of 52), with more than one hit 16 times (30.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has had at least one RBI in 48.1% of his games this season (25 of 52), with more than one RBI 11 times (21.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 44.2% of his games this season (23 of 52), he has scored, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1

