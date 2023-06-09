The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Pena has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 60 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.3% of them.

He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.0% of his games this season, Pena has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings