The Cleveland Guardians (29-33) take on the Houston Astros (36-27) after Jose Ramirez launched three homers in a 10-3 victory over the Red Sox. The game starts at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (3-2) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (7-1) will get the nod for the Astros.

Astros vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (3-2, 2.76 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-1, 2.84 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros are sending Javier (7-1) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 72 strikeouts over 69 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Over 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 2.84 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.

Javier has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Javier is trying for his 13th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will hand the ball to Allen (3-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 2.76 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across eight games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Allen has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

