Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on June 8 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 55 hits and an OBP of .386 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 56 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 26.8% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his plate appearances.
- Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (28 of 56), with more than one RBI 17 times (30.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 60.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|22 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (69.2%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (65.4%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (38.5%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (61.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 42nd in WHIP (1.248), and 37th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
