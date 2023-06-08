The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is hitting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 60.0% of his 45 games this season, Meyers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • In six games this season, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 26.7% of his games this season, Meyers has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 18 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
.200 AVG .304
.273 OBP .347
.340 SLG .413
3 XBH 5
2 HR 0
6 RBI 5
18/5 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • The Blue Jays will send Berrios (5-4) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 42nd in WHIP (1.248), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.