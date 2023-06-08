Yordan Alvarez will lead the way for the Houston Astros (36-26) on Thursday, June 8, when they match up with Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (35-28) at Rogers Centre at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Astros (-115). The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (6-4, 2.16 ERA) vs Jose Berrios - TOR (5-4, 3.66 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Astros and Blue Jays matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Yordan Alvarez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 25, or 58.1%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 25-18 (58.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Blue Jays have been victorious seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -155 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.