Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Yainer Diaz (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with two doubles) against the Blue Jays.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has six doubles, three home runs and two walks while hitting .284.
- Diaz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .533 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- In 56.0% of his 25 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (12.0%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (48.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|.231
|AVG
|.214
|.313
|OBP
|.226
|.308
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|3/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Bassitt (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.41), 16th in WHIP (1.054), and 46th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.