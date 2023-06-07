The Phoenix Mercury (1-3) face the Dallas Wings (3-3) on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at College Park Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and AZFamily.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Wings vs. Mercury

The 85 points per game Dallas records are just 2.3 fewer points than Phoenix gives up (87.3).

Dallas makes 40.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points lower than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

The Wings have a 2-0 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.4% from the field.

Dallas' 32.1% three-point shooting percentage this season is only 0.8 percentage points lower than opponents of Phoenix have shot from beyond the arc (32.9%).

The Wings are 2-1 when they shoot better than 32.9% from distance.

Dallas and Phoenix rebound at about the same rate, with Dallas averaging 5.0 more rebounds per game.

Wings Injuries