Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .235 with seven doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Grossman has recorded a hit in 33 of 52 games this year (63.5%), including eight multi-hit games (15.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (11.5%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Grossman has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (17.3%).
- In 48.1% of his games this year (25 of 52), he has scored, and in seven of those games (13.5%) he has scored more than once.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 63 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty (3-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.55), 66th in WHIP (1.516), and 32nd in K/9 (9.1).
