The St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) will look for continued production from a batter on a roll versus the Texas Rangers (40-20) on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. Andrew Knizner is riding a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-1) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (3-4) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-1, 2.51 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.55 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (6-1) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing two hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.51, a 2.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.021 in 11 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.55 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.

Flaherty has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Flaherty will look to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 58th, 1.516 WHIP ranks 66th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 32nd.

