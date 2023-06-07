Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh-best in baseball with 79 total home runs.

Texas is second in MLB, slugging .462.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .279 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (386 total, 6.4 per game).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 3.63 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.184).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Gray is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Gray is seeking his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners W 16-6 Home Andrew Heaney Bryan Woo 6/4/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-4 Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays - Away Andrew Heaney Taj Bradley 6/10/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Shane McClanahan 6/11/2023 Rays - Away Martín Pérez Zach Eflin 6/12/2023 Angels - Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Jaime Barria

