Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .314 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Garver is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 80.0% of his 10 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 10 games played this year, and in 7.5% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.357
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.286
|.786
|SLG
|.000
|2
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|8 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (3-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 58th, 1.516 WHIP ranks 66th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 32nd.
