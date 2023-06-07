Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on June 7 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .876, fueled by an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Semien will look to extend his 25-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 83.3% of his 60 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 60), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 32 games this year (53.3%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (65.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 29 GP 31 22 (75.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (90.3%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%) 18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (67.7%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (22.6%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (67.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings