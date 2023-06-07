Yordan Alvarez and Bo Bichette are two of the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays play at Rogers Centre on Wednesday (at 7:07 PM ET).

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 54 hits with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 53 runs.

He has a .274/.388/.574 slash line on the season.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 vs. Angels Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Angels Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 34 walks and 36 RBI (58 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .250/.349/.392 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-1 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Angels Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Bassitt Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (6-4) for his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Bassitt has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 6.2 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 34-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 26th, 1.054 WHIP ranks 16th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th.

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 2 7.2 3 0 0 8 0 at Twins May. 27 4.0 9 7 7 5 2 at Rays May. 22 6.1 7 6 2 4 1 vs. Yankees May. 17 7.0 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Braves May. 12 9.0 2 0 0 8 2

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 13 walks and 41 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .328/.362/.525 on the year.

Bichette will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run and two RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets Jun. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 38 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .284/.352/.461 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

