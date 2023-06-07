Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .250 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 40 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 61), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has an RBI in 23 of 61 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|21 (65.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (65.5%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (27.6%)
|16 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (41.4%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.3%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (41.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went 7 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 26th, 1.054 WHIP ranks 16th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
