On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .250 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 40 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 61), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has an RBI in 23 of 61 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 29 21 (65.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (65.5%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (27.6%) 16 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (41.4%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.3%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (41.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings