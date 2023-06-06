The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .239 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

In 64.7% of his 51 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (11.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Grossman has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 49.0% of his games this season (25 of 51), with two or more runs seven times (13.7%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 26 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings