Bookmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the Texas Rangers host the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (4-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 31 5.0 7 3 3 6 1 at Pirates May. 22 5.2 6 1 1 3 3 vs. Braves May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 1 at Angels May. 5 5.0 2 0 0 3 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 75 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .306/.375/.506 so far this season.

Semien has picked up at least one hit in 24 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with six doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 4-for-6 4 1 3 9 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 58 hits with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .260/.320/.493 slash line so far this year.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 66 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.390/.504 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Royals May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 51 hits with 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .274/.360/.554 slash line on the year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

