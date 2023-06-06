Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (batting .341 in his past 10 games, with six doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI), take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Semien enters this game on a 24-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .409 with one homer.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Semien has driven in a run in 31 games this year (52.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (66.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (18.6%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (90.3%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (32.3%)
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (67.7%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (22.6%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (67.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday, May 26 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
