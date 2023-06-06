Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 6 at 7:07 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 4-for-5 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .257.

Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (27 of 44), with at least two hits 10 times (22.7%).

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has an RBI in 12 of 44 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 18 games this season (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 20 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings